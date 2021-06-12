Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $244.83 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,857,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for approximately 4.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $244,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.89. 1,598,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,692. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.