Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 million-18.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 million.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. Zedge has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 31.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZDGE shares. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

