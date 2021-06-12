Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 488.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $508.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.