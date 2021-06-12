Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €122.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.72 ($120.85).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €93.56 ($110.07) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.26.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.