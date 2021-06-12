Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.30.

SPWH stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after buying an additional 106,414 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,228,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,139 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

