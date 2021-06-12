Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $4,390,042. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

