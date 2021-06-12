Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Hold

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.77.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,272 shares of company stock worth $7,616,954. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

