Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the oil and gas producer's stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

CPG stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

