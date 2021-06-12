Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

