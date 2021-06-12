Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Shares of LXRX opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

