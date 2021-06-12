Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AVA has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVA opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,735. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $3,215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $6,595,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

