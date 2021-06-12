Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Sell

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.48. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 783,613 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,932.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $6,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

