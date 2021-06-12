Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 1,144,646 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.