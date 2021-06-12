Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,669 shares of company stock worth $1,158,022. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.42. 32,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

