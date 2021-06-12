Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post $133.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.77 million and the lowest is $132.20 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $550.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $619.41 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $626.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after buying an additional 77,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG remained flat at $$38.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $38.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

