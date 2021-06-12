Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.30 Million

Analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report sales of $642.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.60 million and the highest is $647.00 million. Lazard reported sales of $542.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 649,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,379. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

