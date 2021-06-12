Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Kforce posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on KFRC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,793 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,050 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter worth $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. 43,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

