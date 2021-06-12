Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,369. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -293.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,844 shares of company stock valued at $41,421,737 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

