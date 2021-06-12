Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post $32.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $5.61 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $5.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 448.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,962 shares of company stock worth $19,667,119 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. 480,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 326.10 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.