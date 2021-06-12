Zacks: Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,055,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 354,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,187. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $465.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

