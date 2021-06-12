Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is $0.49. Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 816,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $551.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $860,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Altimmune by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

