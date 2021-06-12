Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wipro reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wipro by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 811,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

