Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to Post $1.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of ROG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,084. Rogers has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.