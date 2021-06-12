Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post $66.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.88 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LASR. DA Davidson increased their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 156,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,192. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 2.53.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

