Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.19. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 480,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

