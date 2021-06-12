Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 867,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

