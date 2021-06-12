Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million and a PE ratio of -20.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GAN by 67.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

