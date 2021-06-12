Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. 1,295,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

