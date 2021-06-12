Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 772,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,580,292.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 86,156,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169,517. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

