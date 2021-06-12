Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). BELLUS Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BELLUS Health.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 274,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,029. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $270.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.25.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.