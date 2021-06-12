Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.75). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $398.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 82.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 870,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 665,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

