Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 272%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. 89,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,878. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,442,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

