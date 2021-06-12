Zacks: Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $929.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

