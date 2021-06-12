Zacks: Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $929.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.