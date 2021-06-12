Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE PK traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.54. 1,579,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,252. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,460,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 595,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.