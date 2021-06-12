Zacks: Analysts Expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.22. 259,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

