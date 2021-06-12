Zacks: Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.