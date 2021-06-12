Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.64.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $86,124.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,869.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,367 shares of company stock worth $3,088,384. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.