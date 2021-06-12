Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,242. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

