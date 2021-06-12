Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of WIRE opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $84.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

