Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of CEMI stock remained flat at $$3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 364,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,996. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

