YIELD App (YLD) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $30.26 million and $498,300.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00799633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.62 or 0.08369024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086866 BTC.

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,750,074 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

