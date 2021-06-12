Yellow Road One Day Trading Volume Tops $91,419.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003636 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $91,419.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00160952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00191398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.78 or 0.01127419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,484.84 or 1.00069717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

