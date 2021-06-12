Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Get Yellow alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YELL. Vertical Research started coverage on Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.23. Yellow has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yellow will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yellow (YELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.