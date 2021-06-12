XSGD Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $36,626.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00196407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.01145915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.82 or 0.99511991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 32,717,107 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

