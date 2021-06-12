Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 261,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

