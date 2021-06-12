XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XIO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

