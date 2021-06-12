Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $33,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30,468.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of WH opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.