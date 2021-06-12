Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

