Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 491.7% in May

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 491.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYGPY. Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Worley alerts:

Shares of WYGPY opened at $9.06 on Friday. Worley has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.