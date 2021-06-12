Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRDLY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rowe raised Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

WRDLY opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59. Worldline has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

